Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.27-$9.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMN. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.94.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.27. 1,776,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.58. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $112.78.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.