EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho upgraded EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.70.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EGP stock opened at $166.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $204.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.43.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 129.20%.

In other news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 544.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,678,000 after buying an additional 1,727,071 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,710,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,668,000 after buying an additional 261,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,353,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,992,000 after buying an additional 257,098 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

