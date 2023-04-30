DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $69.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

