Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Short Interest Update

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the March 31st total of 6,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,995,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.95. The company has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $114.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

