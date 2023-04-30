DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.09-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DTE Energy also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.09-6.40 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.67.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $112.41. 1,088,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.91. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,708,000 after buying an additional 1,647,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DTE Energy by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,425,000 after purchasing an additional 527,592 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 5,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 401,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,781,000 after buying an additional 281,718 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

