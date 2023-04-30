Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Update

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,200 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 384,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,491.0 days.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

DRETF stock remained flat at $9.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

