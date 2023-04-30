Dragonchain 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $202,153.70 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 30th. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $202,153.70 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001132 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.
Dragonchain Profile
Dragonchain’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
