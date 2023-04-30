Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Down 16.6% in April

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,600 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 289,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dowa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DWMNF remained flat at $30.75 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.18. Dowa has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $48.93.

Get Dowa alerts:

About Dowa

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

DOWA HOLDINGS Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies involved in recycling, mining, and smelting. It operates through the following segments: Environmental Management and Recycling, Nonferrous Metals, Electronic Materials, Metal Processing, Heat Treatment, and Others. The Environmental Management and Recycling segment covers waste disposal, resource recycling, soil remediation, and logistics.

Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.