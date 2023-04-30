Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Robert W. Baird

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $176.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.31.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $146.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dover has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Dover by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in Dover by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Dover by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Dover by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.