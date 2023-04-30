Dover Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dover in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $8.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dover’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

DOV opened at $146.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. Dover has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $160.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Further Reading

