Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $317.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $320.71 and its 200-day moving average is $341.22. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $291.00 and a 1 year high of $426.44.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 37.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DPZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.31.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 12,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $477,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,860,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 115.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.