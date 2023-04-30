Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF) Short Interest Down 19.0% in April

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 975,300 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 1,203,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Domain Holdings Australia Stock Performance

DHGAF stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. Domain Holdings Australia has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $1.57.

Get Domain Holdings Australia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Domain Holdings Australia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domain Holdings Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domain Holdings Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.