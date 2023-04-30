DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Up 19.3% in April

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 439.0 days.
DKSH Price Performance
Shares of DKSHF stock remained flat at $77.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.29. DKSH has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $86.88.
DKSH Company Profile
