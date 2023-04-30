DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Up 19.3% in April

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 439.0 days.

DKSH Price Performance

Shares of DKSHF stock remained flat at $77.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.29. DKSH has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $86.88.

Get DKSH alerts:

DKSH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

Receive News & Ratings for DKSH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DKSH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.