Dignity Gold Price Tops $2.05 (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 30th. During the last week, Dignity Gold has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dignity Gold token can now be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00007014 BTC on major exchanges. Dignity Gold has a market cap of $2.67 billion and $236.40 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dignity Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold was first traded on January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.05212594 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $236.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dignity Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dignity Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dignity Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.