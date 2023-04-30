Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.65-$6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5-$5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.72 billion.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $99.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.94. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $152.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 439.64%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.85.

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,477,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,359,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,126,000 after purchasing an additional 603,337 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,494,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,420,000 after purchasing an additional 104,389 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after purchasing an additional 610,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,664,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,825,000 after purchasing an additional 64,904 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

