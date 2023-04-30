Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,684 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $37,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.85.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.15. 3,889,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,375. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $152.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day moving average of $102.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 439.64%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

