Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Shares of DBD opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.27.

Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $968.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at $800,932.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at $800,932.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

