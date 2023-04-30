Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,518 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $188,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,618,000 after purchasing an additional 222,244 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 710,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,124,000 after purchasing an additional 179,379 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,587,000 after acquiring an additional 153,234 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,091,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,601,000 after acquiring an additional 123,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after acquiring an additional 105,535 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM stock opened at $363.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $386.73.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.83.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.