Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 128,530 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,766,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128,530 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.9% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $423,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $3,137,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,832,000 after buying an additional 38,337 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.59.

NYSE CAT opened at $218.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

