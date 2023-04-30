Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 120,459 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 120,459 shares during the period. Humana comprises approximately 1.7% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Humana worth $376,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 546.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Humana by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,285,000 after purchasing an additional 77,464 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,095,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock opened at $530.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $502.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.26. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $410.87 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. SVB Securities reduced their price target on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.