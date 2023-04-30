Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,272,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 65,437 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 1.5% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $323,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,619,322,000 after buying an additional 305,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,816,769,000 after purchasing an additional 109,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,851,000 after purchasing an additional 152,826 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,425,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $540,464,000 after purchasing an additional 21,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,850,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BDX opened at $264.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

