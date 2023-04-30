Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $136.32 Million Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,206 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.57% of Post worth $136,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 48.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Post by 20.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

POST opened at $90.49 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.28 and a 1-year high of $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.33.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

