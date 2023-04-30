Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,742,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,077 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.22% of CubeSmart worth $110,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 370.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 234,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 184,485 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,204,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 301,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CUBE stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.23. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 126.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CUBE. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

