Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,212,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,891 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $88,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,275,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bank OZK by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,694,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,184,000 after acquiring an additional 442,288 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 168.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,060,000 after acquiring an additional 402,167 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,239,000 after acquiring an additional 235,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Bank OZK by 309.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 294,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 222,925 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Bank OZK Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a one year low of $31.48 and a one year high of $49.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.