dForce USD (USX) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $34.09 million and approximately $1,345.27 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00303498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012297 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018733 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000861 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000659 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000152 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,074,988 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99263802 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $953.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

