Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Short Interest Update

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,400 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the March 31st total of 421,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Desert Mountain Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DMEHF opened at 1.11 on Friday. Desert Mountain Energy has a 12 month low of 1.09 and a 12 month high of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of 1.79.

About Desert Mountain Energy

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. operates as a resource company, which focuses on then exploration, development, and production of helium, hydrogen, and noble gases. The company was founded on April 30, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

