DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Short Interest Update

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,350,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 9,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.24.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.11 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.