DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0518

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $39.66 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 86.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0518 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00143460 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00063038 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00032739 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00041300 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000155 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,914,947 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

