Decred (DCR) Price Reaches $18.43 on Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Decred has a total market cap of $274.93 million and $1.90 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $18.43 or 0.00061866 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,914,545 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

