Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Down 21.5% in April

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,500 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 4,996,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,801.3 days.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock remained flat at $12.99 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 631. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $12.99.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.44) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €10.70 ($11.89) in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.