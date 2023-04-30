DataHighway (DHX) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for about $4.47 or 0.00015235 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. DataHighway has a market cap of $144.07 million and $607,431.73 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,215,361 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.55170762 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $659,556.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

