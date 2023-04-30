Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Strategic Vision Investment Ltd

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd lessened its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the period. Datadog makes up 0.3% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Datadog by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,099,958.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,812 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $1,607,326.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,545,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 562,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,891,916. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog Trading Down 4.0 %

Several equities analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

Shares of DDOG opened at $67.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $130.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.