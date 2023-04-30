Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Up 12.3% in April

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Danske Bank A/S Trading Down 2.8 %

DNKEY stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 23,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,229. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 0.88. Danske Bank A/S has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 10.69%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Customers, Large Corporates and Institutions, Danica Pension, Northern Ireland, Non-core, and Group Functions.

