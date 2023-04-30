Danaher’s (DHR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Danaher from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $293.71.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 2.4 %

DHR opened at $236.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.06. Danaher has a twelve month low of $227.00 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Danaher by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.