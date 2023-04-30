DA Davidson Cuts Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $180.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JKHY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.60.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $163.34 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $139.28 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,141,000 after acquiring an additional 133,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,051,000 after acquiring an additional 49,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,177,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,175,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after buying an additional 922,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,358,000 after buying an additional 48,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Articles

