CV SHOTS Trading 23% Lower Over Last Week (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. CV SHOTS has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $21.99 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded 23% lower against the dollar. One CV SHOTS token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS launched on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00230143 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $10.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

