CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

CUBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,769,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,885,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,023,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2,945.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,421,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Up 0.3 %

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.45%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.