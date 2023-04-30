Crypterium Price Tops $0.0805 on Top Exchanges (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Crypterium token can currently be bought for about $0.0805 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Crypterium has a total market cap of $7.68 million and $1.20 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,477,888 tokens. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.

The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token’s popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Crypterium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars.

