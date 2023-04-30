Cronos Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.87 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, Cronos has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.87 billion and approximately $17.57 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can currently be bought for about $0.0740 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00058987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00039660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00022180 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001185 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

