Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.17-11.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.23. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-14% yr/yr to $3.95-4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion. Crocs also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.17-$11.73 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CROX. UBS Group raised their price target on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. 500.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.00.

CROX opened at $123.67 on Friday. Crocs has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $151.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.45 and a 200-day moving average of $110.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Crocs by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Crocs by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

