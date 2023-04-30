Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.17-$11.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.94 billion-$4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion. Crocs also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.17-11.73 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.00.

CROX stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,114,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,299. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.76. Crocs has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.33.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crocs will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $1,443,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 134,102 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,062.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,640. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Crocs by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Crocs by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Crocs by 18.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Crocs by 4.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

