Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CROX opened at $123.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.33. Crocs has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,748 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,735 shares of company stock worth $7,581,640 over the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 18.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Crocs by 184.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

