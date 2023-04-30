Critical Survey: Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) vs. OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI)

Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) and OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Data Knights Acquisition and OmniAb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A $340,000.00 $0.03 356.67 OmniAb $59.08 million 6.81 -$22.33 million N/A N/A

Data Knights Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OmniAb.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

78.5% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of OmniAb shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Data Knights Acquisition and OmniAb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Knights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A OmniAb 0 0 9 0 3.00

OmniAb has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 187.36%. Given OmniAb’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OmniAb is more favorable than Data Knights Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Data Knights Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniAb has a beta of -0.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Data Knights Acquisition and OmniAb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Knights Acquisition N/A -4.45% 0.35% OmniAb N/A -1.51% -0.40%

Summary

Data Knights Acquisition beats OmniAb on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTaur that features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

