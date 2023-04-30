Critical Review: Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) vs. e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) and e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Nanophase Technologies has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.l.f. Beauty has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Nanophase Technologies alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nanophase Technologies and e.l.f. Beauty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanophase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A e.l.f. Beauty 0 4 10 0 2.71

Institutional and Insider Ownership

e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus target price of $81.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.14%. Given e.l.f. Beauty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe e.l.f. Beauty is more favorable than Nanophase Technologies.

95.1% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Nanophase Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nanophase Technologies and e.l.f. Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanophase Technologies -7.03% -36.43% -7.80% e.l.f. Beauty 9.43% 15.00% 9.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nanophase Technologies and e.l.f. Beauty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanophase Technologies $37.32 million 1.24 -$2.62 million ($0.06) -15.66 e.l.f. Beauty $392.15 million 12.61 $21.77 million $0.85 109.13

e.l.f. Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Nanophase Technologies. Nanophase Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than e.l.f. Beauty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats Nanophase Technologies on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nanophase Technologies

(Get Rating)

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets. The company was founded by Richard W. Siegel on November 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, IL.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.