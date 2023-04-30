Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. US Capital Advisors cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.18 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently -935.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 629.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.