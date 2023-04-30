Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Down 2.8% This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 30th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $71.87 million and $18.88 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003379 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000678 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00012164 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 219,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

