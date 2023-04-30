Credit Suisse Group Trims General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Target Price to $220.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GDGet Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $261.69.

GD stock opened at $218.34 on Thursday. General Dynamics has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $256.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GDGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

