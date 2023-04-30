Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $130.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.83 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLB traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 379,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,352. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.66. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.12 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,320,000 after acquiring an additional 394,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,300,000 after acquiring an additional 116,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,144,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,352,000 after acquiring an additional 46,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,663,000 after acquiring an additional 211,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after acquiring an additional 105,177 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

