Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Up 13.7% in April

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,105,900 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the March 31st total of 973,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 93.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CTSDF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CTSDF stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $7.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of hybrid Information Technology solutions. It offers combination of accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

