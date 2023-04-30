Contrasting Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) & Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX)

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) and Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Veritone and Adit EdTech Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 1 0 1 0 2.00 Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veritone currently has a consensus target price of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 96.08%. Given Veritone’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Veritone is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Veritone has a beta of 3.12, meaning that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Veritone and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $149.73 million 1.16 -$25.56 million ($1.23) -3.87 Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A $4.83 million N/A N/A

Adit EdTech Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veritone.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Veritone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Veritone shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Veritone and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -21.07% -62.07% -9.81% Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A -34.79% 2.25%

About Veritone

(Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers. The aiWARE SaaS Solutions segment offers solutions through a combination of its direct sales force and indirect channel partners, such as value-added resellers (VARs), distributors, system integrators, managed services providers, and referral partners. The aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services segment sells and markets activities relating to its digital content licensing services business through its direct sales force. The company was founded by Chad Edward Steelberg and Ryan S. Steelberg on June 13, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

